Lanes on Pacific Highway re-open

LATEST NEWS:
The Pacific Highway is now open in both directions at Koorainghat following a truck crash and fire.
One of two southbound lanes of the highway had been closed near Bayel Drive.
Traffic conditions have eased through the area.
UPDATE:
All northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway have reopened at Koorainghat following a truck crash and fire earlier this morning, Monday, May 20.
One of two southbound lanes of the highway remain closed near Bayel Drive.
Contra flow traffic conditions had been in place on the southbound side of the road however this has now been lifted.
Emergency services and traffic crews remain on scene and traffic remains slower than usual in both directions.
Motorists should continue to allow extra travel time and exercise caution through the area.
EARLIER:
Motorists travelling north along the Pacific Highway are warned to expect long delays following an accident at Koorainghat this morning.
There is one lane open in each direction following a truck crash and fire.
A contra flow has been set up on the southbound carriageway, meaning there is one lane open in each direction on the southbound side of the road.
Traffic is heavier than usual in both directions.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and exercise caution.
Emergency services and traffic crews remain at the scene so motorists should also follow their directions.
