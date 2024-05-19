Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Lanes on Pacific Highway re-open

Updated May 20 2024 - 2:07pm, first published 8:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters have extinguished a truck fire on the Pacific Highway at Koorainghat. Picture NSW Rural Fire Service
Firefighters have extinguished a truck fire on the Pacific Highway at Koorainghat. Picture NSW Rural Fire Service

LATEST NEWS:

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.