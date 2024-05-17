Great Lakes Advocate
Manning Base Hospital petition tabled in parliament

By Staff Reporters
May 17 2024 - 1:00pm
Tanya Thompson MP tabling the Manning Base Hospital funding petition at the Clerk's office. Picture supplied
Tanya Thompson, Member for Myall Lakes, has tabled a petition from the Manning Great Lakes Community Health Action Group, which calls for increased funding for the redevelopment of Manning Base Hospital.

