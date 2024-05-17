Manning Base Hospital petition tabled in parliament

Tanya Thompson, Member for Myall Lakes, has tabled a petition from the Manning Great Lakes Community Health Action Group, which calls for increased funding for the redevelopment of Manning Base Hospital.
Mrs Thompson said she was privileged in delivering the petition, which was presented to the Clerk's office at NSW Parliament House.
"To feel the weight of 12,0007 signatures in my hands, representing the voices of our community, was a significant moment," Mrs Thompson said.
"These signatures prove the urgent need for better healthcare services in our area. It's not just my fight; it's a fight from my community."
The petition was stamped by the clerk's office and certified by Mrs Thompson, ensuring its compliance with the Standing Orders of Parliament.
Mrs Thompson thanks the action group for its advocacy.
"(They) are such passionate advocates for health in our area, this petition would not have happened without them.
"I will fight, and I will not stop until the Myall Lakes has received what we deserve."
The petition's receipt was formally announced in the Legislative Assembly yesterday. Mrs Thompson now awaits a scheduled date for the debate, eager to see the community's concerns addressed in parliament.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.