Muscle man Corbin fulfils a long time ambition

April was a month of many firsts for Forster personal trainer (PT) Corbin Kelly.
Following months of rigorous training, Corbin entered his first body building competitions and managed to snare a first from his six medal haul.
In early April Corbin entered the Queensland State Body Building championships, before travelling to Melbourne later that month for the Nationals.
Up against 10-12 competitiors in each division, Corbin was first in the novice division, second in first timers and fourth in the under 90 kilogram division in Queensland, while at the nationals he got a second in first timers, and thirds in both the novice and over 90kg divisions.
Preparation for competition was more than lifting a handful weights.
Following a strict 'clean and lean' diet, Corbin lost 20 kilometres from his 105kg weight over a period of 26 weeks.
Under the guidance of a coach, preparation also included daily weight training and lots of cardio exercise.
"I didn't slip up on the diet, which was hard," he said.
"It's all about the amount of food you eat, not what your eat."
Starting at 2.30am, Corbin's daily routine began with a treadmill session before starting work at his Forster iGym247 workplace.
He trained for 'just' five days out of seven to allow his body to rest.
"There's a fine balance; that's why people get coaches."
Corbin said he'd had a long-time ambition to participate in a body building competition.
But, with an estimated outlay of around $12,000, which included the cost of gym membership, food supplements, Corbin couldn't fulfil his goal until this year.
"It was mainly about being in a strong financial situation," he said.
There's a fine balance; that's why people get coaches.- Novice body builder, Corbin Kelly
He was supported at his first competition by a group of 15 who travelled from Forster to Brisbane, while his partner was a surprise addition to the Melbourne contingent.
"It sort of broke me down a bit; I didn't know she was coming."
Thirty-year-old Corbin began his working career as a truck driver following his dad into the industry before becoming a qualified personal trainer three years ago.
"I didn't want to become one of those stereo-typical truckies," he said.
Corbin gained a certificate II and III in fitness online through the Fitness Training Academy.
He doesn't plan to rest on his laurels just yet, but plans to give his body some respite for the next two years or so.
His long term goal was to put on more muscle, and compete overseas.
The gym's resident PT, Corbin spends many hours assisting special needs people, along with mums and dads' struggles with weight issues.
"I love helping people to achieve their weight loss and fitness goals, and steering them along the right path.
"I help them to achieve a healthy lifestyle with health and fitness."
