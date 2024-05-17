Give a new beginning in your local community

The Salvation Army in Tuncurry is urging the local community to get involved in this year's Red Shield Appeal, which will raise vital funds to continue supporting the most vulnerable and disadvantaged in the region.
Across the country, the Salvos is aiming to raise $38 million for the Red Shield Appeal, which is Australia's largest and longest-running door-knock appeal.
This year, Australia's most trusted charity* is celebrating 60 years of the Red Shield Appeal.
"Times are tough," Salvation Army Tuncurry spokesperson, Lieutenant Nicole Bezzina said.
"We are seeing more people come through our doors every week, new families who have never done it this tough before, and people are feeling the pinch, she said.
"They are skipping meals, unable to afford utility bills or medication for their kids. This is why we need your support.
There are many ways you can get involved - collections in shopping centres or other key locations, online fundraising or organising a collection at your workplace, school or sporting event.
"There is no better way to support your community than through volunteering and we would love to have you as part of our Red Shield Appeal army this year.
"Grab a mate, some work colleagues or the entire family and join us.
"We can't do our work in the community without you."
The Red Shield Appeal weekend will this year be held from May 25 and 26, but there are many volunteering opportunities throughout the month.
There is no better way to support your community than through volunteering and we would love to have you as part of our Red Shield Appeal army this year.- Lieutenant Nicole Bezzina
If you are able to give some of your time, please reach out to your local Salvos by visiting salvationarmy.org.au/red-shield-appeal.
"The Forster Tuncurry region needs your support more than ever," Mrs Bezzina said.
"The Salvos are grateful for the generosity we have received over the past 60 years of the Red Shield Appeal and we hope to see our community come together again this year as we seek to make it another 60 years."
All funds raised locally will remain in the local community, allowing the Salvos to meet the specific needs of the most disadvantaged and marginalised members of our region.
Across Australia last year, through The Salvation Army's network of more than 400 centres and 2000 services in areas such as homelessness, family and domestic violence, youth, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, financial hardship and much more, the Salvos provided:**
To donate or volunteer for The Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal or if you need support from the Salvos, visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.