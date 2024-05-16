Surfers contest Kev Lee Cup

A STRONG contingent of surfers from the Great Lakes are expected to contest the the Kev Lee Memorial Single Fin Cup run by Saltwater Boardriders tomorrow, Saturday, May 18.
This year marks the eighth edition of the annual event which is held in memory of club legend, Kev Lee, who died of leukaemia in 2013.
Saltwater Boardriders Club president, Oscar Scanes, said the Kev Lee had become something of a tradition.
'It's a great day dedicated to a great bloke and we're stoked we get to bring everyone together to test themselves on the boards, share a laugh and some waves, and raise funds for a really good cause," Oscar said.
Each year proceeds from the event are donated to the oncology unit at Manning Base Hospital, with the club donating $5000 in 2023.
The event will kick-off at Old Bar Surf Club at 7am, with a call to be made on the location based on conditions.
All boards will be supplied.
