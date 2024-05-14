No races now until August

TUNCURRY-Forster Jockey Club's track at Tuncurry won't host another meeting until the Luck of the Irish day on Friday, August 9.
Last Saturday's scheduled Ladies Day meeting was a victim of the torrential rain and was called off.
"We were no chance of racing,'' jockey club chairman, Garry McQuillan said.
"It was a shame, because Ladies Day last year was very popular, but we had no choice with all that rain."
Mr McQuillan said there was some consideration to running a Phantom Meeting last Saturday, where spectators are permitted into the track to wager on Sydney and interstate races, even though there are no local events.
"We ran one a couple of years ago it was successful, but the weather was fine on that day,'' Mr McQuillan said.
"When I saw the rain that was coming last Saturday I said no way, no-one would come.
"We'd get five people there and four of them would be race club committee members.
"Now we're off until August 9 although we do have barrier trials on July 10.''
Mr McQuillan said the track was in good shape despite the recent wet spell.
"But it just needs to try out now. It'll be fine in a couple of weeks time if we get good weather,'' he said.
"We didn't get horses on it to stuff it up.''
Tuncurry-Forster has raced on additional days in the last 12 months while the Port Macquarie track was out of action due to major repairs.
Mr McQuillan said Port should be back racing in the first week of September.
"We had about seven extra meetings while Port was out,'' Mr McQuillan said.
