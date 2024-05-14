Great Lakes Advocate
Two wins for Northerners

Updated May 14 2024 - 3:03pm, first published 3:02pm
The southern Mid North Coast representative rugby team before the clash against northern at Grafton. Picture supplied
THE Upper Mid North Coast (MNC) section of rugby union clubs from the Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour regions prevailed against both the men and women's teams of the Lower MNC section, both wins hard-earned and hard-fought encounters in Grafton last Saturday, May 11.

