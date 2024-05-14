Two wins for Northerners

THE Upper Mid North Coast (MNC) section of rugby union clubs from the Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour regions prevailed against both the men and women's teams of the Lower MNC section, both wins hard-earned and hard-fought encounters in Grafton last Saturday, May 11.
The Upper MNC men's team defeated the Southern Section XV, four tries to three and 33-21, and the women's game proved an equally physical affair before the Upper Section gained success, 12-0.
"Two tough games, but we gave them good scraps," observed Chris Tout, who for some years was the finest player on the Mid North Coast.
"Not much in either affair," he said.
Wallamba Bulls coach, Daniel Sawyer has transferred Tout from pivot to lock forward this season while on Saturday, he played at fullback, through a disrupted season which has not led to his gaining a specialist role.
It is to be hoped these performances contribute to a number of the Southern MNC players winning positions in the MNC representative squads for the approaching NSW Country championships.
The fact that the women performed so impressively was remarkable and spoke glowingly of the coaching of last winter's premiership coach of the Gloucester Cockies, Chris Marchant.
The women of the Lower MNC have played 10-a-side rugby for the last two seasons and with barely any squad rehearsal were obliged to adjust to the traditional 15-women a side competition against the Northern MNC team.
What with the weather being so unfavourable and the location of the game being transferred belatedly, circumstances were extremely difficult for the Southerners.
Next season, the Lower MNC clubs will ensure their stimulating new MNC Zone president, Steve Rees, plays the representative fixtures as an annual feature of the season in either Taree or Forster, either which would have been preferable for all this season.
Once again, the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins' young flanker, Casey Woodford, had an exceptional game against the Northerners.
