Your never-ending guide to what's happening on the Mid-Coast

Newcastle Ghost Tours is holding a spooky night out in historic Stroud. First stop, Stroud Court House. As we take up our spots we will see who comes through once we call in the ghosts. Will it be one of the magistrates or a felon? Will the McAskill's be waiting for vengeance and will they speak to us from their grave as we walk through the gravesite? Who still lurks in the darkness of Quambi House? Not only does the site hold so many secrets but it is filled with the memories of so many people - are some of the items in the house now haunted too? You will have to find out for yourself by joining us in our next ghost hunt. Now we cannot guarantee you will see anything - but maybe you just might/ Limited spots available, aged 18 & over. Meet at Stroud Court House at 7pm sharp and a torch. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ozghosttours/ for more.