Your never-ending guide to what's happening on the Mid-Coast

Markets Guide
May
Forster Farmers Market, Little Street, Saturday, May 18 from 8am; Krambach Market, Krambach Hall, Sunday, May 19 from 8.30am; Great Lakes Museum Market, Great Lakes Museum, Tuncurry, Sunday, May 19 from 9am; Flame Tree Community Market, St Johns Hall, Taree, Sunday, May 19 from 10am; Nabiac Farmers Market, Nabiac showground, Saturday, May 25 from 8am; Tuncurry Market, John Wright Park, Saturday, May 25 from 8am; Pacific Palms Market, community centre, Sunday, May 26 from 8am; Old Bar Markets, Old Bar reserve, Sunday, May 26 from 8am.
Every Saturday from 8am
Bicentenial Walk, Pebbly Beach, Head Street, Forster. It is a free five kilometre run - or walk - it's you against the clock. Joggers are asked to register before the first run, and bring along a printed copy of the barcode. For the less energetic, Forster parkrun welcomes volunteers.
Mountain Maid Heritage Gold Mine Tour
Every Wednesday and Saturday
Copeland Tops State Conservation Area is a precinct of natural beauty and colonial heritage near Gloucester. You can uncover its treasures on a guided tour. You'll be guided through Mountain Maid gold mining precinct hidden in the rainforest near the village of Copeland. Time 10am-12pm. Bookings essential,www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/things-to-do/guided-tours/mountain-maid-gold-mine-tour.
Cattai Wetlands
Open daily
Located just off the Pacific Highway, 20 minutes north of Taree, Cattai Wetlands has been described as a 'hidden gem in our Valley'. Cattai is a beautiful coastal wetland that provides a sanctuary for over 180 different species of birds, kangaroos, wallabies and goannas. The wetlands are recognised as an international bird watching spot.
MidCoast Festival of Stories
Until May 26
Presented by MidCoast Libraries, the Festival of Stories is the perfect opportunity for storytellers of all ages to share their tales and even learn new skills and techniques. Express your creativity through song writing, illustration, dance and poetry workshops. Share a story behind a cherished cooking recipe. Join local authors and industry creatives to hear stories of inspiration and gain insights into the writing scene, including headline events from the prestigious Sydney Writers Festival. All workshops and events are free of charge, allowing participants to unleash their creativity.
Exhibitions: Fibre and photography works
to May 18
Two new exhibitions, Strange Notions and Hidden Jewels of the Southern Night Sky, launch at the Manning Regional Art Gallery soon. Two exhibitions, featuring fibre and photography artists, are on show to May 18. Strange Notions, by untethered fibre artists inc., showcases the interrelating interpretations and responses of 20 fibre and textile artists to the theme. It delves into rich resources; from the tangible to the non-tangible, the personal to the communal. Hidden Jewels of the Southern Night Sky is by local photographer Kevin Mitchel. Renowned for his detailed captures of minute beetles, Kevin has shifted his lens to the cosmic world. He presents a breathtaking exhibition featuring awe-inspiring images of nebulas and galaxies.
Triathlon NSW Club Championships, Forster Main Beach
Saturday, May 25 from 9am
The iconic NSW Triathlon Club Championships has long been the 'end of season' trip where members get to race 'with' their fellow club members, as opposed to "against" them. Club pride and bragging rights will be up for grabs, so get your entries in and help your club to be crowned Champions of NSW in 2024. Events include Club Distance + Relay (15+ yrs) 800m swim | 27km cycle and eight kilometre run; Half Club Distance + Relay (14+ yrs) 400m swim, 14km cycle and four kilometre run; Junior Distance (12-13 yrs) 250m swim, seven kilometre cycle and two kilometre run, and Sub Juniors (7-11 yrs) 150m swim | two kilometre cyclen and one kilometre run.
Stroud Ghost Tour
Saturday, May 25
Newcastle Ghost Tours is holding a spooky night out in historic Stroud. First stop, Stroud Court House. As we take up our spots we will see who comes through once we call in the ghosts. Will it be one of the magistrates or a felon? Will the McAskill's be waiting for vengeance and will they speak to us from their grave as we walk through the gravesite? Who still lurks in the darkness of Quambi House? Not only does the site hold so many secrets but it is filled with the memories of so many people - are some of the items in the house now haunted too? You will have to find out for yourself by joining us in our next ghost hunt. Now we cannot guarantee you will see anything - but maybe you just might/ Limited spots available, aged 18 & over. Meet at Stroud Court House at 7pm sharp and a torch. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ozghosttours/ for more.
Junior Ranger: Booti Booti Coastal Adventure Tour
July 12, October 8
From 10am to 12pm at 4374 The Lakes Way, Booti Booti. Walk to the beach and learn about Booti Booti National Park and all its beauty. You'll gain an understanding of the important role of workers in a national park, and how you can help to conserve and protect these special places. Discover what role our future environmental leaders or junior rangers can play in preserving these important places into the future. Easy walk suitable for children 5 years and over. Price $15 per child 5-16 years. Accompanying adults free. Park use fees $8 per vehicle, day passes available from Manning Great Lakes Area Office, Bulahdelah Visitor Information Centre and Hawks Nest Newsagency
Taree and District Eisteddfod
Until June 15
The 57th Taree and District Eisteddfod begins on April 23 with the vocal section, and the public is invited to attend any sessions. Session Tickets can be purchased on the day at the Manning Entertainment Centre. Group dance weekend tickets and Grand Concert tickets are sold online with dates yet to be announced. Volunteers to help out at any of the sections are always welcome. Contact the secretary by email at tdessecretary@outlook.com for further information. Follow the Eisteddfod on their Facebook page or website for all up to date information.
Millions Paws Walk
May 26
Taree RSPCA branch is hosting a Million Paws Walk at Taree Showground, beginning with registration from 9-9.30am, and the walk starting at 10am. A fun day out for dogs and humans with judging competitions, stalls, and a barbecue. Registration is $5 per dog.
Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival
June 1
Central Park, Wingham,. Starting with the parade at 9am featuring massed pipe bands followed by Scottish Highland Games, including caber tossing, tug a war, kilted dashes and hurling the haggis. Scottish dancing will be a higlight. Clan and market stalls, food and more. For program information visit www.bonniewingham.com.
Lakes Trail Festival
July 5-6
Australia's freshest off road trail running event, traversing the Great Lakes, the Lakes Trail Festival, is back. The first weekend in July will see trail runners descend on the twin coastal towns of Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest to explore the regions tracks, trails and beaches. Runners can complete 100 kilometre, 70 kilometre, 50 kilometre, 30 kilometre or 12 kilometre. There also will be a one kilometre trail experience for the kids.
Black Tie Bikers Ball
July 6
Sisters on Steel SMC (social motorcycle club), Hunter Region NSW chapter, is hosting the Black Tie Bikers Ball at Club Forster on July 6 to raise money for the Great Lakes Women's Shelter. The only female bikers club in Australia, SoS has quietly raised thousands of dollars for local charities over the past decade or so. The three-course, sit down meal will be accompanied by live music, lucky door prizes and thousands of dollars worth of raffles including a giant TV donated by Harvey Norman, along with prizes for the bell of the ball and best dressed group. For more information call 0421 159 753 or 048 406 473.
