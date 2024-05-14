Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Some positives from rain-enforced break

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated May 14 2024 - 1:46pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHILE admitting the two week rain-enforced hiatus in the Newcastle Football Zone 2 competition is frustrating, Southern United coach Jonathon Newman says there is a positive.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.