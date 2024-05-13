Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Elders gather in Kempsey for special Olympics

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
May 14 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Worimi Wubaray Elders marching onto the site during the official opening ceremony. Picture Ellie Chamberlain.
Worimi Wubaray Elders marching onto the site during the official opening ceremony. Picture Ellie Chamberlain.

Kempsey hosted more than 400 elders for the annual NSW Elder's Olympics for a day of connection, competition and celebration.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.