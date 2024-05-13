Forster Surf Club building nears completion

Forster Surf Club's construction company, A.W. Edwards, is still confident the 'keys' to the new structure will be handed over to surf club president, John Quinn, next month despite recent on-going wet weather.
"There will really be some significant changes to the look of the site in the next two weeks," site foreman, Tom Mitchell said.
These changes include the completion of the installation of copper-coloured cladding on the top floor, completion of exterior pathways, removal of scaffolding and the installation of a glass balustrade to replace the temporary wooden structure on the upper floor balcony.
"A major change to the appearance of the site will be the completion of the extensive pathways around the club," Forster Surf Club building committee chairperson, Ron Hartley said.
"Pours of concrete have already commenced at the rear of the building and will continue along to the storage shed, and the along the hill side towards the beach lookout platform," Mr Hartley, said.
The pathway will be ready to accommodate part of the course for competitors in the NSW Triathlon 2024 Club Championship on Saturday, May 25.
This iconic NSW Triathlon Club Championships has long been the 'end of season' trip where tri-club members get to race 'with' their fellow club members, as opposed to 'against' them.
'End of season' functions are also approaching for local surf clubs.
The surf club's 2024 presentation of awards will be hosted by major sponsor, Forster Bowling Club, next Sunday, May 19 from 4.30pm.
Details are available on the Forster Surf Club Facebook page.
