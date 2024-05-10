Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

First waterfowl show draws a big crowd

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated May 14 2024 - 11:15am, first published May 10 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Six months after forming, the Mid North Coast Waterfowl Association staged its first show.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.