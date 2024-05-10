Council holds developer to account

Pacific Palms residents have had a small victory in their fight to hold developers to account.
In a statement issued by MidCoast Council it said council would continue to investigate work which had started on an approved subdivision at 238 Boomerang Drive, Blueys Beach.
Council has already issued three penalty infringement notices for offences under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979, in relation to compliance with various conditions of the development consent.
Council also had served a Direction to Take Preventive Action under The Protection of the Environment Operations Act due to concerns regarding insufficient erosion and sediment controls which may result in water pollution in a rainfall event.
The 77-lot residential subdivision was approved in 2019 after the land was rezoned following an appeal to the Land and Environment Court in 2012.
A planning agreement was put in place as part of the rezoning that saw 72 hectares of the land dedicated to the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the residential zone restricted to a 10.2 hectare area directly on Boomerang Drive.
Council compliance staff have and continue to attend the site to take action in relation to the immediate risks the site poses to the environment, the statement said.
Investigations are ongoing and additional enforcement options are currently being reviewed by council.
"As residents we all support developments that enhance and build on the community," Pacific Palms Community Association member, Chris Selby said.
When developments proceed and often ignore the community and the impact on the native flora and fauna, there are consequences.- Pacific Palms Community Association member, Chris Selby
"When developments proceed and often ignore the community and the impact on the native flora and fauna, there are consequences," Mr Selby said.
"We applaud the efforts of the council to hold the developers to account and when they breach there must be consequences," he said.
"I hope that for all of the multiple developments approved by the LEC that by-passes the council, that they continue to be vigilant on breaches and failures."
With more than 350 dwellings approved for development within the Pacific Palms area, Mr Selby said he hoped this would set a precedent of accountability.
The community lost its long battle to stop the development late last year when the Land and Environment Court gave Ingenia Communities Group permission to provide accommodation for approximately 240 permanent residents, aged over 65 years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.