Courageous Cliff defied the odds

Forty-two-year-old Cliff Gralton is a walking miracle- literally.
Back in 2006 the one time marine mechanic was told he would never walk again following an horrific motor bike accident near Cape Hawke, Forster.
But Cliff wasn't going to take the news lying down, and he certainly wasn't going to allow a spinal cord injury to interfere with his active lifestyle.
However, it was a long, hard 12 months spent in both Royal North Shore Hospital, St Leonards and the Ryde Rehab Centre rehab, and many dark days and years since before Cliff finally found his footing.
Cliff says it was the support of his then partner and now wife, Jess, which gave him the strength and fortitude to defy his doctors' predictions and walk again.
Following his marriage - he even managed to get down on his knee to propose to Jess, but needed help getting back up - and the birth of his two boys, now aged nine and 12 years, Cliff took on house dad duties.
"I was no longer able to work," Cliff explained.
At the same time Cliff discovered the pleasures of photography after buying a DSLR Cannon camera.
"Phone technology was not where it is today," he said.
"And, I became hooked.
"I could not longer surf so taking pictures was the next best thing."
Since then Cliff has become somewhat of a storm chaser endeavouring to capture the ultimate storm photographs,
It was during one of his quests to photograph the 'perfect storm' Cliff was picked up blown over (a result of his injuries) and helplessly stuck while rain and lightning dangerously raged around him.
Positioned at the Forster marina, Cliff was watching the storms and waiting for the best time to snap the picture when the wind picked him up.
"I picked up my tripod and then started to hobble back to the car, but the wind blew me over."
"I was on the ground for about 20 minutes hugging the camera, then I had to crawl for another 30 metres up to footpath and lever myself back into the vehicle."
Despite his close encounters with dangerous events, Cliff said he loved photography and the chase to find the perfect picture.
"The storm chasing has brought the adrenalin back into my life; it's the danger."
His love of photography and love of the ocean and waves has brought Cliff back to his passion - boardriding - after a chance meeting with local surfer, Seth Hamon from Fresh TRACS, Smiths Lake.
"My idea was to get a board and just have a crack at a comp, but Seth had other ideas."
With Seth's encouragement Cliff returned to the water and trained for a couple of months before entering his first surfing competition, and last August entered the Australian adaptive surfing championships at Bonney Hills.
And, in surf jargon, Cliff smashed it, winning his first heat, placing second in the last heat and earning a second overall.
The success earned him a spot in the Irukandjis (Australian Para surfing team) to represent Australia at the World Adaptive Surfing Championships in California last November.
Sadly, due to some administrative issues he wasn't able to attend.
The next goal on the list was to surf in the Association of Adaptive Surfing Professionals (AASP) World Tour at Byron Bay earlier this year and ended up placing second in the prone assist men's division.
Held for the first time in Australia, the event attracted more than 90 surfers from 16 countries.
He was assisted along the way by Seth, Nick Coughlan and Brett Burcher.
"It is a mission to get out into the surf; I have to have at least two people helping.
"When I'm in the water I am helpless; I'm at the mercy of the ocean."
Cliff was understandably pleased with his performance.
"I was stoked, I didn't think we would get the podium.
"It was literally the last few seconds of the final which got me from fourth to second.
A sport which is growing so quickly in popularity, arrangements have been made to hold an event during the LA 2028 Summer Olympics.
