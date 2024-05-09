Council releases proposed activities for 2024-25 financial year

Ratepayers and residents have just under a month to share their views on a number of programs earmarked for delivery in the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area).
Fees and charges will increase by up to 8.7 per cent with the general rate income being hiked by 5.2 per cent in line with the 4.5-5.5 per cent recommended by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART).
According to a spokesperson, council was also bringing its schedule of fees and charges more into line with the cost of delivering the services.
Water access charges will increase by seven per cent, while usage will increase by 8.5 per cent on the first step and 8.7 per cent on the second step.
The sewer access charge will increase by two per cent and domestic waste management charge will increase by approximately 5.3 per cent.
Community feedback is welcome on the draft Delivery Program 2022-26 and Operation Plan for the 2024-25 financial year, mayor, Claire Pontin said.
"The Delivery Program describes council's activities over a four-year period, while the Operational Plan 2024-25 details our proposed activities for next financial year," Cr Pontin, said.
These actions are all linked to the MidCoast Community Strategic Plan, MidCoast 2032: Shared Vision, Shared Responsibility.
Next year council will continue to focus on seven key areas of community importance: climate change, customer service, development assessment, economic development, cultural planning, local and regional roads, and financial sustainability, whilst also providing core services.
"Because we service a large area with a comparatively small population, we face the challenge of making a small budget go a long way," Cr Pontin said.
"This year, council commissioned an independent review of council's financial sustainability and has developed a Financial Sustainability Action Plan," she said.
"The plan has five key actions that will help us do better at maintaining our $5 billion asset base and help us remain economically sustainable over the long-term."
The 3600 kilometre road network will remain a priority for council in 2024-25, with $68 million to be allocated for transport infrastructure assets such as roads, bridges, drainage, and footpaths, Cr Pontin said.
The project will include the final $11.5 million of works under the $100 million road program council was undertaking in partnership with the state government.
This included the Thunderbolts Way corridor strategy, the Bucketts Way upgrade, and construction of a new bridge over Cedar Party Creek into Wingham.
Council also had allocated $17 million for road maintenance for local roads in 2024-25.
Council is continuing its work to ensure water security, with implementation of the Integrated Water Cycle Management Strategy (IWCM) 2050.
Expenditure of $35 million on sewer infrastructure and $27 million on water infrastructure is planned for 2024-25.
Council will undertake a preliminary Environmental Planning Assessment for Peg Leg Creek Off-River Storage Dam as well as a detailed design for an off-water storage for the Gloucester water supply.
Council obtained grant funding from the Australian and NSW governments for infrastructure projects in 2024-25, including, library, playing courts, hall and amenity upgrades at various locations.
Council also plans to finalise its accessibility grant project at the Manning Entertainment Centre.
Delivery Program 2022-26 and Operational Plan 2024-25 which includes the annual budget and fees and charges can be viewed at https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/DPOP-2024.
The closing date for submissions is Friday, June 7.
