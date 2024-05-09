Promise of love and lots of luck

In 16th century Italy it was considered bad luck if a black cat crossed your path.
But, for this week's pet of the week, Mr Peanut, the tables have turned.
Almost three years old, Mr Peanut was given up by his owners to be euthanised mainly because they were finding it too difficult to keep him inside.
Fortunately for Mr Peanut six months ago this handsome lad was 'liberated' by Sweet Pea Animal Rescue.
We were so happy we could save him, but he has now been waiting so long for a family that will love him forever, one of the many volunteers said.
"He is so handsome, loving and affectionate and just loves having people around. He gets along well with other cats and has previously loved with a dog, so he would suit any home."
Contrary to popular belief, they are considered good luck in many cultures, in Scotland, it's lucky for a strange black cat to arrive at your doorstep., while in Japan, black cats are thought to help single women find love.
