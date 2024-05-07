Teenager arrested for multiple offences

A teenager has been arrested for a range of offences committed across the Great Lakes and Manning Valley in late April.
In the early hours of Thursday, April 25 a red Subaru station wagon was stolen from the Blueys Beach area.
Shortly after midnight on Sunday, April 28 a business in Beach Street, Harrington was broken into.
The vehicle stolen from Blueys Beach was used by the offenders.
They spent a short time in the premises then left.
A toolbox containing a number of tools was stolen.
Forensic evidence was obtained from the location.
Approximately one hour later a business in the Halliday's Point area was broken into.
Once again the stolen vehicle from Blueys Beach was used.
The offenders spent a short time in the premises, stole a number of items, then left.
Further Forensic evidence was obtained.
About 1.45pm on Tuesday, May 7 an 18-year-old Taree man was arrested and taken to Taree Police Station.
He was charged with aggravated break and enter of the Harrington and Halliday's Point premises and being carried in the vehicle stolen from Blueys Beach.
The teenager also was charged with a number of domestic violence related matters.
He was refused bail to appear at Taree Local Court today, Wednesday, May 8
