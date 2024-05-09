Bulls to host next year's cup clash

Wallamba Bulls will host the Daniel Aldridge Cup rugby union match against Manning Ratz at Nabiac next year, determined to get their hands on the trophy.
The clubs played for the cup for the first time last weekend with the Taree-based Ratz prevailed, winning 29-13.
A No 8, Dan Aldridge played with both clubs.
The 46-year-old lost a battle with brain cancer last December.
Wallamba and the Ratz then hatched plans to honour his memory by playing for the cup each year.
The Ratz were at home for the first game, so it will be Wallamba's turn in 2025.
Dan's wife Kristy, daughters Grace and Ava and mother Dian, attended last Saturday's game.
The teams held a minute's silence before the start of the first grade game, while the day was also a fundraiser for the Mark Hughes Foundation.
Wallamba took the early honours with a penalty goal, however, from there the unbeaten Ratz took charge.
While far from a clinical performance, Manning always looked to be in command.
Captain-coach, Dave Rees and newcomer, second rower Reeko Tai were strong for the Ratz.
Brothers Luke and Jackson Martin were the pick for the Bulls.
All will play for Lower North Coast in Saturday's representative clash against Mid North Coast at Port Macquarie.
