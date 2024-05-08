Great Lakes Advocate
Eight Dolphins get the call

By Phil Wilkins
May 8 2024 - 1:00pm
Eight members of the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins rugby union team have been named in David Rees' representative squad, including virtual unknown newcomers, Sam Laurie, Casey Woodford and Ryan Pike, for next Saturday's clash against the northern clubs XV of the Mid North Coast Zone.

