Eight Dolphins get the call

Eight members of the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins rugby union team have been named in David Rees' representative squad, including virtual unknown newcomers, Sam Laurie, Casey Woodford and Ryan Pike, for next Saturday's clash against the northern clubs XV of the Mid North Coast Zone.
Other Dolphins included are former rampaging NSW Axemen's squad forward, backrower Blake Polson, as vice-captain to Rees, veteran tight-head champion, Ben Manning, utility forward Kaleb Trudgett, fullback or winger Memphis McBride and dazzling goal-kicking utility back, Angus Edwards.
In a splendid squad, Rees has named just three members from last winter's champion side, the Wauchope Thunder, in J.J. Hennessy , "Sunny" Masani and Sheldon Paio.
The Manning River Ratz have had five players included in David Rees, as captain-coach, Reeko Tai, Ricky Cambell, James Umu and Jacob Humphries.
The inclusion of young Dolphins flanker, Casey Woodford, is especially pleasing as he has displayed indications of becoming the finest breakaway the club has ever fielded.
Time will tell if this eulogy proves the kiss of death.
Likewise, the choice of 30-year-old Ryan Pike comes as a bolt from the blue.
However, his performance in the defeat of the Old Bar Clams on Saturday was exceptional and he has immediately proved himself a midfielder of class.
As a disrupted season has unfolded, the inclusion of hooker, Sam Laurie in the representative squad suggests that the NSW Waratah selectors should be spreading their wings and visiting the Mid North Coast more frequently.
They would find the fresh air stimulating.
Most pleasingly, players who have proved their quality over some years, players such as Chris and Daniel Tout, Ricky Campbell, Rhys Hessing and Kaleb Trudgett have been rewarded, and, it might be said, not before time.
The zone resurrected the game for this year.
Mid North Coast president, Steve Rees said the fixture would become a permanent part of the zone's calendar and next year it would be played in the Lower North Coast area, probably Tuncurry or Taree.
