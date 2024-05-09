Great Lakes Advocatesport
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Two in southern rep rugby squad

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 9 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two Wallamba players have been named in the Lower North Coast (LNC) women's rugby side. Picture Wallamba Bulls Rugby Union Club Facebook page (Rich Images).
Two Wallamba players have been named in the Lower North Coast (LNC) women's rugby side. Picture Wallamba Bulls Rugby Union Club Facebook page (Rich Images).

TWO Wallamba players have been named in the Lower North Coast (LNC) women's rugby side to meet Mid North Coast at Port Maquarie this Saturday, May 11.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.