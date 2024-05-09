Two in southern rep rugby squad

TWO Wallamba players have been named in the Lower North Coast (LNC) women's rugby side to meet Mid North Coast at Port Maquarie this Saturday, May 11.
They are Anika Hudson and Lisa Nicholson.
While both Mid North Coast Zone women's competitions play 10s format rugby, Saturday's game will be the traditional 15-a-side.
Chris Marchment from Gloucester will coach the Lower North Coast team, with the match to be used as a trial for the zone side to play in this year's Country Championship.
Marchment coached Gloucester to the LNC premiership last season.
Saturday's game will be played at Stuart Park, Port Macquarie and will kick-off at 1.45p,]m.
A squad of 24 has been named for the encounter, with all five LNC clubs represented.
