New date for doubles tourney

THE Barrington Coast Doubles Pickleball Tournament, scheduled for last weekend at Wrigley Park, Taree, was postponed due to wet weather.
It will now be held on June 1 and 2.
"The decision to postpone the event was made after careful consideration of the safety and convenience of all participants,'' organisers, Hallidays Point Pickleball Club, said in a statement.
"With players travelling from great distances to compete and the unpredictable nature of the weather, the club deemed it necessary to ensure the best possible experience for everyone involved.''
"We understand the disappointment this may cause, but the safety and enjoyment of our players are our top priorities,'' club president Sheila Capperauld said.
Mrs Capperauld, the tournament director and head referee, Janet Thatcher, will co-ordinate the rescheduling process.
For updates visit Hallidays Point Pickleball Club's website or contact the club directly.
