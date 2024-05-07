Three starters from Forster

THREE Forster Tri Club members tackled the Australian Ironman Triathlon race in Port Macquarie.
All were in the men's 45-49 years division and all finished.
Damien Hiles won the section with Adrian Trotter third.
Trotter clocked 10 hours 08.12 for the journey.
He was the 59th finisher from 921 and the 54th male from 794.
Simon Gay's time was 11 hours 29.32.
He was the 260th to finish overall and the 238th male.
Two Forster members were involved in the 70.3 race held in conjunction with the full ironman at Port.
Emma Sewell was fifth in the women's 18 to 24 years division, which attracted 22 entrants.
Her time was five hours 35.09. Sewell won the section in 2022 but did not compete last year as she was travelling.
Ashley Birks clocked six hours 33.
He was in the male 50 to 54 years division. He was 43rd from 67 in the category.
