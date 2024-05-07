Solid numbers for Jeff Wilcox Memorial

A FIELD of 110 bodyborders contested the annual Jeff Wilcox Memorial conducted by the Forster Bodyboard Club.
The club's home break at Tuncurry was the venue for the opening day with the contest moving to South Boomerang on the second.
"Tuncurry was a bit small and it was heavy, but it was certainly contestable,'' club president, Denis Pecnik said.
"South Boomers was going off on Sunday...it was really good.''
He said the number of surfers contesting the event was on par with other years.
Surfers from the Gold Coast, Port Macquarie, Port Stephens, Newcastle and the South Coast were involved.
This is the first event of the Triple Crown.
The second will be on the Central Coast with the third on the October long weekend at Port Macquarie.
Nathan Price from Port Stephens caught one of the waves of the contest to clinch the open men's division from Silas Ganciar and John Cruickshank with Chase Thompson fourth.
Catalina Soto was successful in the women's division, winning from Mariko Menzies, Milica Ivic and Cheryl Arnold.
The grandmasters went to Wade Boeree from Nathan Davis, Shane Chalker and Sean Gregory.
Masters winner was Dan Kirkman from Silas Ganciar, Wade Boeree and Rik James.
Grant Molony was tops in the drop knee with Brandon Dawson second, Keegan Cronin third and Adam Cheers fourth.
Archer Thoms won the cadets from Hardy Fletcher, Sunny Williams and Kai Atkinson while the groms went to Hardy Fletcher from Morrison Parker.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.