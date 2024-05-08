Hawks on track in rebuilding season

FORSTER-Tuncurry coach, Robbie Payne said the club's rebuilding phase in Group Three Rugby League was on track.
This was despite the first grade side losing the opening two matches of the season.
The Hawks went down to two teams expected to be thereabouts in the big games at the end of the season - Macleay Valley and Port Macquarie and face another leading contender, Wingham, on Sunday at Wingham.
"It doesn't get any easier this week but this is what the competition is all about,'' Payne said.
"We're going a hell of a lot better than last year and it's all very positive.''
He said the Hawks would have halfback Harry Reardon back this week after he missed the clash against the Sharks due to concussion protocols.
"He'll steer us around the park and that will make a difference,'' Payne said.
Wingham go into the match on the back of wins against Port City and Macleay Valley.
"We don't know too much about Wingham or what they're going to bring,'' he said.
"But they must have put on a good show against Macleay up there, so we are going to have to lift another notch.''
Given the expected heavy field at Wingham Payne said the game would be forward dominated and believed this would suit the Hawks.
"We have a big pack, but it's on the edges where the other teams are getting us. We'll address that at training this week. I'll look at the video and correct our problems.''
The Hawks lost 18-0 to Port Macquarie last Sunday at Port Macquarie.
We're going a hell of a lot better than last year and it's all very positive.- Forster-Tuncurry coach, Robbie Payne
"I thought the final score was a bit deceptive,'' Payne said.
He said it was 0-0 on the cusp of halftime before the Sharks scored out wide.
"Port scored two quick tries down our right hand side early in the second half and that was the difference. We made defensive errors and Port capitalised."
The Hawks sustained injuries during the encounter that disrupted the interchange rotation. Centre, Beau Lowry (jaw), winger Dean Lewin (groin) and lock Ashton Hilder (collarbone) didn't see the game out.
"We only had one replacement left on the bench,'' Payne said.
"I was proud of the effort and a big improvement on round one. We took more positives than negatives out of it.''
Logan Morgan was outstanding in the second row.
"He had to play four different positions due to injuries and excelled in all of them,'' Payne said.
Fellow second rower, Tom Vardy turned in another strong performance and prop, Bailey Scott was solid in defence. Fullback Colby Preston did some enterprising things in attack while halfback and captain Byram Stewart was named players' player.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.