Forster-Tuncurry won't consider swap

FORSTER-Tuncurry won't consider swapping games with Wingham for this weekend's round of Group Three Rugby League fixtures to avoid a possible postponement.
The Hawks are due to head to Wingham on Sunday, May 11 for the round three clash.
However, the Wingham field was heavy for the opening game of the season on April 28 and there has been considerably more rain since, with more predicted for this week.
Switching the matches, where the Hawks would host Sunday's game and Wingham the round two encounter wasn't an option, Forster coach Robbie Payne said.
"We play them on July 20 in the second round and that's our big reunion day,'' Payne said.
This will celebrate the club's 2004 premiership win when the Hawks downed Wingham in the only Group Three grand final played at Tuncurry.
The previous year Wingham beat Forster in the grand final played at Wingham.
"It's our Old Boys day and everything revolves around the match against Wingham here,'' Payne said.
"There's been a lot of planning go into it, so we can't move away from that day.''
One Group Three game, the Taree City/Old Bar clash set for Taree last Saturday, was postponed when the Taree field was closed due to the Big Wet.
Matches went ahead at Wauchope, Port Macquarie and Kempsey.
The Hawks lost 18-0 to Port Sharks in first grade.
