Postponed game a blessing

A FREE weekend caused by the postponement of the Newcastle Zone 2 football clash against Cooks Hill could be a blessing for Southern United.
The Ospreys had a few injury concerns going into the clash. However, the encounter was a victim of the on-going wet weather.
Only one game of the four scheduled matches went ahead.
"Mason Moore has a chance to recover from his thigh strain and Will Forrester gets an opportunity to rehab some more from his ankle injury,'' coach Jonathon Newman said.
"Our first grade skipper Ethan Perry also will be better for the rest.''
However, Newman agreed the postponement would also cause some logistical problems for the club as they seek to organise a day to play the match. All other clubs in the competition are based in Newcastle.
"It will most likely be made up as a double header weekend,'' he said.
"We would explore options around a midweek game, particularly if there were two pitches available, with thirds and reserves potentially playing at the same time, followed by first grade.
"It would require some very careful management though.''
The Ospreys are at home to Bolwarra Lorn on Saturday at Boronia.
Bolwarra sit in sixth place on the ladder on the same points as Southern United, but ahead on goal averages. The Ospreys are seventh. Bolwarra has played three games to Southern United's four and with the wet weather problems this year, the table is a little misleading.
"I don't know much about them,'' Newman admitted about Saturday's opponents.
"They comfortably beat Cooks Hill last time out, so again it shows that things are pretty tight across the whole competition.
"I'm expecting them to be very tenacious, and they will come here with a "no loss" attitude.''
As with all clubs in the last few weeks, the Ospreys have struggled to find a dry ground to train.
"We got a full session in last Tuesday albeit in torrential rain, and then what seemed to be a very effective video session last Thursday,'' Newman said.
"Pretty sure we'll be indoors again this week but if there's a pitch open we'll be on it.''
Newcastle Croatia and Stockton Sharks, the two sides to beat the Ospreys, lead the competition on nine points.
Both have played four games.
Two sides, New Lambton and Cooks Hill, follow on seven points, with the Ospreys one of four teams on six.
Five teams will contest the finals series, to start at the conclusion of the 22 round competition-proper.
Southern United was promoted to zone 2 this year after winning zone 3 in 2023.
