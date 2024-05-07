Hiles on a high after super ironman effort

DAMIEN Hiles has qualified for the world ironman triathlon to be held in Hawaii in October.
But, the Forster Tri Club member won't be going.
Forty-nine-year-old Hiles, admits he surprised himself by winning the 45 to 49 years division at the Australian championship race held in Port Macquarie.
He clocked nine hours 50.54 for the 3.9 kilometre swim, 180.2 kilometre bike and 42.2 kilometre marathon.
Fellow Forster triathlete, Adrian Trotter was third in the same age division.
"Two guys from Forster on the podium, that's pretty good,'' Hiles said.
However, he won't be on the plane to Hawaii in October.
"I've also qualified for the 170.3 (half ironman) world championship to be held in Taupo in New Zealand in December,'' he said.
"It's just too close. I'm confident my body could take it, but not my bank balance.''
Hiles said conditions for the Port Macquarie event were great.
"They changed the course for the run a little bit and I found that helped,'' he said.
"The run course was condensed more to the populated areas, so that was good.''
Hiles has now completed two ironman races at Port Macquarie and two at Forster-Tuncurry.
"I did 2003 and 05 at Forster and then I had an 18 year break,'' he said.
"Then I did last year and this year at Port.''
He opened a restaurant in Forster after the 2005 race and he said working that just didn't lend itself to the training required for an ironman tri.
Hiles thought he was capable of a sub 10 hour time this year.
"But to win the age group was a real surprise,'' he said.
Overall he was 45th from 922 finishers and the 40th male from 794.
He said he virtually hadn't stopped training since finishing the 2023 race.
"I've had two-and-a-half solid years of training,'' he said.
As usual, the run was his strongest leg.
"The run's my best and I'm okay at the swim,'' he said.
"The bike is never as strong as you want.''
Hiles prefers the ironman distance.
"I like the challenge,'' he said.
"I'll be back at Port next year and try to get to Nice in France for the world championship.''
Kona, Hawaii, has always been the venue for the world event.
However, now the men's and women's races are held alternatelyat Hawaii and Nice.
"This year the women go to Nice and the men to Kona and it will swap next year,'' he said.
"I step up in an age group next year, I'll go from being one of the oldest to among the youngest. It'll also be my fifth ironman, so that's something.''
