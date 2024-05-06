Manning Ratz secure Aldridge Cup with solid win over Wallamba

MANNING Ratz have secured the Daniel Aldridge Cup by defeating Wallamba 29-13 in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union clash played at Taree Rugby Park.
This is the first time the clubs have played for the cup, which is named in memory of Daniel Aldridge, who played with the Ratz and Bulls. He was a member of the Ratz premiership winning side in 2020. He died after a battle with brain cancer last December, aged 46.
Daniel's wife, Kristy, daughters Grace and Ava and mother, Diana were at the game.
Wallamba put first points on the board via a penalty goal, however, the Ratz dominated from that point.
Captain-coach Dave Rees continued his great form of this season with another rousing performance in the forwards for the Ratz. Newcomer Reeko Tai was another to stand out. He played in the second row.
Brothers Luke and Jackson Martin were the pick for the Bulls.
The Ratz are now on top of the ladder and are unbeaten this season.
Manning also turned on the power in the women's 10s clash, accounting for Wallamba 48-7.
Captain Keely Holden steered the Ratz around the park in another polished display.
"We wanted to be unbeaten going into the second bye of the season and we've achieved that,'' Ratz president Steve Rees said.
"We still have a fair bit of work to do, but it was a pleasing performance.''
Wallamba will host next year's Alridge Cup game.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.