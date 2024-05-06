Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rain dance earns Dolphins well deserved win

By Phil Wilkins
May 6 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A club's first win of the season is a landmark occasion, by any club, of any code, and so it was with the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins on a weeping-rain afternoon at Peter Barclay Field in Tuncurry on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.