Rain dance earns Dolphins well deserved win

A club's first win of the season is a landmark occasion, by any club, of any code, and so it was with the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins on a weeping-rain afternoon at Peter Barclay Field in Tuncurry on Saturday.
"Good for the morale of the team, and important for the club after two defeats," observed captain-coach, Blake Polson, upon his return from a leg injury in the 35-20 win over the Old Bar Clams.
"Good for the skipper, too."
Comfortable enough though the win sounds, it was anything but a cakewalk for the Dolphins after their losses to the Manning River Ratz and the Wallamba Bulls.
But at least it may provide more evidence for captain-coach David Rees when he finalizes his squad for the clash against the cream of the Upper Mid North Coast next Saturday, an important stepping stone into the Mid North Coast Axemen's squad for the NSW Country Championships.
His name may not be familiar to Rees, but it surely will be as the winter unfolds, and that is of the Dolphins' new recruit, Ryan Pike, an accomplished centre, 30 years of age, who was the Dolphins' Player-of-the-Match, and who was assuredly Player-of-the-Match with the Clams' acknowledgement.
Pike was calmly in charge in midfield, sliding into five-eighth on occasions, making penetrations and initiating attacks or determining when to kick as well as resolute in defence, in the most demanding position in the back line, deciding whether to on-pass to mercurial outside-centre Angus Edwards or speedster fullback Memphis McBride.
He is the back line general the Dolphins needed last season before their elimination in the preliminary final.
As indicated, the Clams were worthy rivals.
They jumped to an early 7-3 lead with a neat back line movement, completed with a try by centre Matt Tyrepenou, and then on the half-hour extended their lead to 15-6, and the Dolphins appeared in deep trouble.
But in-form goal-kicker, Angus Edwards held his nerve and his focus on the black dot with two penalty goals and a conversion of the Dolphins' initial try, and just a minute from half-time, the Dolphins' powerful scrummaging and Polson's leadership saw the Dolphins leap to an 18-15 lead, a lead they never surrendered.
The scrum factor can never be overlooked in rugby union, spurned though its importance may be in rugby league.
Here, the Dolphins were in charge.
An unsung hero of previous campaigns, Chris Simon has claimed the loose-head position as his own for the Dolphins and with Ben Manning remaining a dominant force at tight-head, and Kaleb Trudgett the essential replacement hooker for injured Sam Laurie (concussion), the home side cemented a powerful scrum.
Despite lineout inadequacies, the Dolphins dominated the second half to run in tries by slick halfback Max Wynne in the corner and winger speedster Jack Nicholson, aided by new winger Callum Crawford-Walker and five-eighth Jacob Williams, to ensure crucial victory.
Once again, exciting new flanker Casey Woodford ran himself into the ground for the Dolphins.
On such an afternoon, it was splendid to see the Dolphins' decade-long club president, Damian Daczko, enjoying the occasion with old colleagues and to hear his bass baritone celebrations.
However, the Clams' day must surely soon dawn.
Their club president, Ian Crowthers, has worked like a Trojan for the club, and deserves his reward.
