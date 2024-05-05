Remember to sign up for Memory Walk and Jog

With only a few sleeps to go walkers, joggers and runners are gearing up to participate in the inaugural Forster-Tuncurry Memory Walk and Jog.
More than 95 people have already signed-up to take part - but there's always room for more with online registrations still open, or sign-up on the day of the event.
Dementia Australia chief operating officer, Anthony Boffa said it was fantastic to see Forster-Tuncurry locals throwing their support behind Memory Walk and Jog.
"As we prepare to host Memory Walk and Jog on Saturday, May 11 at John Wright Park, Tuncurry for the first time, we hope everyone will consider joining us," Mr Boffa said.
"It's estimated that 65 per cent of people living with dementia live in the community," he said.
"This could be a family member, a friend or a neighbour.
"It could be anyone in our community.
"By walking, jogging, or running, raising money and awareness, you will help the countless families impacted by dementia in Forster-Tuncurry and across Australia."
The local event is one of 22 Memory Walk and Jogs which will be held across Australia this year.
Participants can register as an individual or an entire team, to remember a loved one, or in support of a loved one who is currently living with dementia.
Each event offers a wonderful opportunity for people impacted by dementia and their supporters to come together, walk or run, at any fitness level, and to raise money and share stories.
Sign-up to walk, jog or run or join in as a volunteer at www.memorywalk.com.au. Share your Memory Walk and Jog experience on your socials and donate today to support people living with dementia across Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.