Police pursuit stretches across Great Lakes Manning Valley areas

A 19-year-old Taree man has been charged with numerous offences following a number of incidents stretching across the Great Lakes and Manning Valley areas.
The range of offences began late last week when a red Subaru Outback station wagon was stolen from Blueys Beach.
Later that evening, Thursday, April 25 the vehicle entered a service station in the Forster-Tuncurry area and filled up with $96 of diesel before driving off without paying.
Yesterday morning, Thursday, May 2 police received information the vehicle was seen driving south along the Pacific Highway at Jones Island in a southerly direction.
The Subaru was observed at approximately 5.54am police and attempted the stop the vehicle while it was driving in the Cundletown area.
However, when the driver didn't stop police instigated a pursuit, chasing the vehicle through the Chatham and Taree areas until it evaded officers on Bushland Drive.
Laster that morning police located the man walking along Woola Road.
After being arrested and searched police found a key belonging to the Subaru in his possession, while a bum bag found on the accused included a mesh Balaklava with a face design on the front (which can be used to disguise the face).
When questioned in relation to the location of the Subaru, he directed police to the Cedar Party area where the vehicle was located.
After searching the vehicle a shotgun round was located.
Police seized the offender's mobile phone, which included a video taken from the driver's seat depicting police lights in the rear view of the vehicle before panning to the front passenger seat where two firearms were stored.
No other person was depicted in the footage.
About 5pm yesterday police located two firearms - a 12 gauge shotgun and a .22 calibre rifle - in bushland a short distance from where the stolen vehicle was located.
The Taree man was charged with stealing, driving a stolen vehicle, police pursuit - not stop, cancelled driver, possess ammunition, face disguised with intent to commit indictable offence, goods In custody, possess prohibited weapon without permit, break enter and steal.
He was refused bail to appear before Taree Local Court, today, Friday, May 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.