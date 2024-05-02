Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate
Police

Man arrested for alleged data breach

By Staff Reporters
May 3 2024 - 9:48am
A man has been charged with blackmail by cybercrime squad detectives investigating an alleged data breach threatening to share the personal details of more than one million people.

