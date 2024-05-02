Have your say on important planning rules

MidCoast Council is seeking community feedback on a new draft Local Environmental Plan (LEP).
The plan provides framework and planning controls that guide development in the region.
Mid-Coast LGA (local government area) has three local environmental plans (from the former Great Lakes, Gloucester and Greater Taree council areas) that have different approaches resulting in an inconsistent planning framework across the LGA.
Having one Mid-Coast LEP would provide a consistent direction on how development in the Mid-Coast would occur, MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
"A single LEP will provide more certainty for the community and the development industry and is intended to achieve better planning outcomes," he said.
Mr De Szell said council had worked with the community, development industry and the NSW Government over the past four years to identify existing challenges and means to address them.
"During this time, we have developed a housing strategy, a rural strategy and undertaken a number of zoning reviews to guide our future direction and have checked in with the community through extensive consultation," he said.
"We have also drawn controls from recently approved local environmental plans across NSW to provide the most up-to-date provisions and have included recent NSW Government reforms.
"All of this has provided the foundation for the draft Mid-Coast LEP. "
The new draft Mid-Coast LEP is something everyone should take some time to check out, as it impacts all land in the local government area, he said.
"All land in the Mid-Coast has a land use zone, ranging from residential to rural, employment, conservation, recreation and waterways.
"These zones apply to where we live, work, shop and play.
"Zones dictate what can (and can't) be done in your neighbourhood - from the way the land can be used and the size of lots, to the types of buildings and heights."
Mr De Szell said almost all of zones were changing in some way, so it was important the community understood the controls in place in their zone and the impact the proposed changes would have.
"In some areas this impact will be very minimal, and may only be a zone name change, with some residential areas changing from a 'general residential' zone to a low or medium density residential zone.
"This is happening because not all of the current plans used the full suite of zones available and the new draft Mid-Coast LEP does."
Rural zones also were changing to meet NSW Government requirements and council was keen for feedback from landholders on these new rural zones.
Residents can find out more by visiting the council website www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/lep and using the mapping tool available to zoom in on your land or by attending a drop-in session to talk to council's planners about the impact on your property.
These are happening across the Mid Coast:
Phone appointments with planners are also available by calling 7955 7777 or by registering for a call back at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/lep
