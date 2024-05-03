Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Funding to meet the local needs and connect communities

By Staff Reporters
May 3 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One hundred and twenty-nine community groups across remote, rural and regional Australia will share in a pot of grant monies of nearly $1.4 million through Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal's (FRRR) flagship Strengthening Rural Communities (SRC) program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.