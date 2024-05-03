Funding to meet the local needs and connect communities

One hundred and twenty-nine community groups across remote, rural and regional Australia will share in a pot of grant monies of nearly $1.4 million through Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal's (FRRR) flagship Strengthening Rural Communities (SRC) program.
Awarded via three streams of funding, SRC grants support small and vital projects, like upgrades to the community pool, COVID recovery projects, such as creating of an arts and cultural precinct n the remote community of Tully, QLD; and disaster preparedness or recovery initiatives, like providing culturally informed, trauma-responsive community healing days for the flood-affected community of Lismore, NSW.
Tuncurry-based Helping Hands plans to put its $8328 grant towards employing a short-term co-ordinator and two staff members to facilitate a welfare and education outreach program.
The hope is to help post pandemic isolation experienced by senior members of the community.
Surf Life Saving Lower North Coast branch Incorporated received $25,000 for the purchase of a 4WD to maximise emergency and disaster response capability for bushfire preparedness and recovery.
FRRR received a record 450 applications for this round of SRC funding, requesting more than $4.5 million in grants for projects valued at more than $19 million.
The team has worked hard to shorten the time between applying and awarding SRC grants, with these grants being awarded just nine weeks after the round closed.
FRRR place portfolio lead, Jill Karena says that there is an increasing need for FRRR to fill gaps in areas that may have previously relied on funding from government incentives or programs or support from local businesses.
"The SRC program is flexible and open year-round, meaning it can lean in when government and other agencies lean out," Ms Karena said.
"This access to continued funding opportunities is especially vital in communities that are moving beyond the immediate threats and response to natural disasters and other shocks," she said.
"This round, we have seen increased applications from the organisers of community events, such as local agricultural shows, as some local governments are reducing their annual funding support.
"We also saw increased funding requests from smaller more remote communities that are a seeking to boost the local economy by developing activities and events to encourage overnight stays from visitors who would otherwise pass through.
"We also noticed an increase in applications from fringe metro areas and inner rural communities, which seems to indicate that they too are facing diminishing funding opportunities,"
In addition to the 129 initiatives awarded grants, there were a further 85 funding-ready projects, requesting more than $900,000, that FRRR did not have the funds to support.
This highlights the importance of small grants to remote, rural and regional community groups and is why FRRR is seeking new partners so that the foundation can fund more projects in the future.
"Given the uncertainty of the current financial landscape, groups have told us that they value having access to timely secured funding to support medium to long term goals, as well as initiatives that respond to present needs and priorities.
"These are the projects that create a sense of place and identity, and the people and organisations that make these inspiring projects happen need our support. SRC grants provide leverage as they demonstrate to other funders that the projects have value and are supported.
"But to be able to fund more of them, we need to bring in additional collaborative funders. So we invite all those who want to see a thriving remote, rural and regional Australia to join us to support local initiatives. They really do make a difference."
More information about the SRC program is available at www.frrr.org.au/src.
