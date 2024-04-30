Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'One of the worst alleged bestiality offenders': police arrest 'Beast Boy'

Updated May 1 2024 - 8:55am, first published 8:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrest a man on the Mid North Coast accused of being the worst online bestiality offender in NSW. Pictures supplied
Police arrest a man on the Mid North Coast accused of being the worst online bestiality offender in NSW. Pictures supplied

A man who police have described as one of the worst alleged bestiality offenders in NSW has been arrested at a Mid North Coast property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.