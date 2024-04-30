'One of the worst alleged bestiality offenders': police arrest 'Beast Boy'

A man who police have described as one of the worst alleged bestiality offenders in NSW has been arrested at a Mid North Coast property.
The 38-year-old, allegedly known online under the pseudonym Beast Boy, is accused of allegedly using encrypted messaging apps to share material that involved the sexual abuse of animals such as dogs, sheep, goats, chickens and a dead kangaroo.
Police said in a statement on Wednesday morning they believed the man was one of the state's largest "self-producers of online bestiality content".
The charges came after Sex Crimes Squad detectives in February executed search warrants across Sydney, when investigations into online sharing and promotion of child abuse material drew their attention to the activities of the Beast Boy profile.
Police on Tuesday morning swooped on a property at Moorland, about 30km north of Taree, and arrested a 38-year-old man who they will allege is behind the Beast Boy profile.
"A dog, who was identified as one of the animals allegedly sexually abused [in the online content], was seized by the RSPCA NSW," the police statement said.
"Police also seized electronics and hard drives which will be subject to further forensic examination."
The man - who has been refused bail - was charged with eight counts of bestiality, six counts of producing bestiality material, four counts of disseminating bestiality material, as well as possessing child abuse material, and using a carriage service to access and solicit child abuse material.
Police said they expected to press more charges.
