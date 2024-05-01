Sand renourishment for Jimmys Beach

MidCoast Council began work on replenishing sand on Jimmys Beach earlier this week, Wednesday, April 30.
The work is being undertaken to protect the area from coastal erosion.
Weather permitting, work will take place until May 17 weather permitting.
Motorists in the area are urged to follow signage and directions from work crews during work.
"Sand renourishment is undertaken each autumn to provide a buffer to protect assets such as the road," MidCoast Council's engineering and infrastructure services director, Rob Scott said.
Jimmys Beach is located on the Winda Woppa peninsula at Hawks Nest.
It is one of 15 coastal areas identified by the NSW Government as a coastal erosion hotspot.
Dredging of the eastern channel of the Myall River provides the sand for the program.
"Continued dredging of the channel assists recreational boating which is important to the community," Mr Scott said.
The sand buffer will be eroded by the ocean, protecting the existing coastline on a temporary basis, he said.
This short-term solution aims to protect community assets as well as beach amenity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.