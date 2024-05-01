Accessible accommodation checks in at Forster Reflections

Forster Beach Holiday and Caravan Park, Reflections has undergone an extensive $1,3 million overhaul.
The Crown land holiday park has four additional guest cabins, a new camp kitchen and amenities.
The new Forster cabins - two three-bedroom superior villas, a deluxe two bedroom cabin, and a superior two bedroom cabin - all have scenic views over the marina and, notably.
The superior two bedroom cabin also is the first accessible cabin in the park.
Reflections has partnered with The Accessible Group to grade each cabin on the three accessibility types: assisted wheelchair, independent wheelchair and assisted walking.
The new accessible cabin at Forster will be graded as part of Reflections' grading schedule.
The Accessible Accommodation website has a direct booking link to accessible cabins in 20 Reflections Holiday parks in coastal and inland NSW.
Reflections' website also has an accessible accommodation option section.
Forster Reflections Park manager Justine Syme said the park had experienced "significant demand" for the accessible cabin and she was thrilled to now be able to accommodate.
"Our accessibility villa isn't just about accessibility - it boasts all the luxurious features of our other premium accommodations," Ms Syme said.
t's perfect for guests with specific accessibility needs but also for those who simply prefer easier access to amenities," she said.
Minister for Lands and Property, Steve Kamper welcomed the investment by Reflections Holidays, adding that affordable accommodation was important to families, the tourism industry and small business.
"Reflections Holidays is a Crown Land manager and the only holiday park group in Australia that is a certified social enterprise, reinvesting profits back into the 40 holiday parks, camping grounds and nature reserves it cares for on Crown land," Mr Kamper said.
"These parks are in some of the state's most beautiful locations providing families and nature lovers with affordable places to holiday."
Reflections Holidays chief executive, Nick Baker said the organisation had 30 accessible or easy access cabins in 20 of its parks and would seek to add more to meet growing demand.
"We're working with The Accessible Group Australia to ensure every one of our accessible cabins is rated according to their level of accessibility. We value their work considering our goal is to increase the number of these cabins across our holiday parks," he said.
A development application for stage two of the Forster park improvements - a new amenities block and camp kitchen - is being considered by MidCoast Council.
