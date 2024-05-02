Tigers show heart with win

TUNCURRY-Forster earned bragging rights by beating Great Lakes United 2-0 in the Southern League men's football game played on Tuncurry.
This was the annual Battle of the Bridge match.
Tuncurry-Forster president, Kristy Ragno said the weekend was a fundraiser for Heartbeat of Football, while the club joined with the Vikings in donating a combined $500 to the Samuel Brett Nelson Kickstart Charity
Heartbeat of Football is a campaign to raise the profile of heart health issues in sport, Kristy said.
The club raised $1000 for the campaign.
"We sold heart-smart food in the canteen, one of the mums of our players is a nurse and she was there checking blood pressure, we had fruit platters available for the kids,'' Kristy said.
"It was a great success.''
PICTURED: Tuncurry-Forster coaching co-ordinator, Jeff Summers and first grade captain Tye Wikeepa with the trophy after the side's 2-0 win.
