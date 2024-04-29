Great Lakes Advocatesport
Ospreys squander two goal lead to go down to Newcastle Croatia

April 29 2024 - 3:30pm
AN under-strength Southern United squandered a 2-0 lead to go down 4-2 to Newcastle Croatia in the Newcastle Zone 2 football clash at Boronia Park.

