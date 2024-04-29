Dolphins downed by penalty try

A penalty try three minutes from full-time crushed a courageous Forster Tuncurry Dolphins to present the Wallamba Bulls with a 20-14 rugby union success at the splendid Nabiac ground on Saturday.
Late in the game, with the Bulls trailing and on furious attack, the Dolphins' fullback, Memphis McBride took out a rival player without the ball just metres from the left-wing corner try-line for referee Michael Wooster to intervene immediately and award the penalty try.
To referee Wooster it was apparent the Bulls must have scored but for McBride's illegal intervention and he immediately blew his whistle and awarded the try beneath the posts before yellow carding McBride and ordering him from the field, an offence for which the fullback conceded he had erred.
In calm, ideal autumn conditions, the Bulls were favoured to win on their home ground, but success only transpired following a bruising, fascinating encounter watched by an appreciative crowd, among whom was the recently retired champion of Mid North Coast rugby, Daniel Hessing.
A fascinating selection within the Wallamba ranks was that of Christopher Tout, the most gifted of players in this region and one I advocated strongly for for NSW Waratahs selection.
He has now bulked up to become a second row lock forward while on stand-by as the Bulls' reserve back.
Once again, the Dolphins were led out by long-time utility forward, Chris Simon.
However, captain-coach Blake Polson has vowed to play next Saturday, May 4 in the Dolphins' home game at Peter Barclay Field against the Old Bar Clams in what is expected to be a bruising, rough and tumble affair.
The Dolphins have been inspired this season by the acquisition of hooker, Sam Laurie, with energetic, young flanker Casey Woodford as productive as usual, and the scrum reinforced by the return of Ben Manning to tight-head.
It was a sad spectacle to behold lock, Rohan Garnsey leaving the field due to a deeply bruised shoulder, injured initially against the Manning River Ratz.
Garnsey is the sort of splendid club man never to complain, but to saddle up again week after week.
Hopefully, the coming May 11 period will enable his shoulder to recover fully when David Rees' Southern Region XV of Lower MNC clubs plays the Northern XV players of Coffs Harbour and beyond.
Unexpectedly, Colin Harris made a welcome return to rugby on Saturday, certainly making his presence felt until the pace of the game took its toll in the second half.
We are just not scoring tries.- Dolphins' hooker, Laurie
And, his brother, veteran champion Tom Harris, returned to score a try and consider his options.
At this stage of proceedings, the Dolphins were displaying the need for a rangy, established line-out jumper, of whom the Bulls proved to have two extremely competent, ball-winning forwards.
Likewise, coach Polson juggled his back line, swinging midfielder Jacob "Kiwi" Williams to five-eighth and transferring goal-kicking pivot, Angus Edwards, to outside-centre beside the new midfielder, Ryan Pike.
The material is there, though requiring time to unify.
Polson called for "consistency and composure," and gradually his requirements are ironing out the flaws of a team of much talent.
Optimistically, he will see the much-needed improvements in the second round of the minor premiership.
As hooker Laurie lamented: "We are just not scoring tries."
Of the Bulls, few players were better than winger Geoffrey Lai, a back of French heritage with speed and a hunger for tries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.