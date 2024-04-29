Councillor calls for review into aged care service fees

"This is because the two year asset exemption applied to a vacated home with respect to the aged pension and the lifetime asset value of $201.231.20 applied to the home for aged care means test, often means that leaving the home vacant, when there is no surviving spouse or carer in the home, can result in the retention of aged pension benefits and reduction in means tested aged care fees, rather than selling or renting the home and having the full asset value counted.