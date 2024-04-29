Surf clubs across the region lower safety flags ending the 2023-24 season

The NSW 2023-24 surf season officially closed yesterday, Sunday, April 28 with the final patrol for all 129 Surf Life Saving clubs across the state.
All six clubs in the Lower North Coast Branch held ceremonial Newcastle Permanent Lowering of the Flags functions - some included extra celebrations such as Forster club's annual Formal Run-Swim-Run in which clubbies adorned themselves in ball gowns, dinner suits and other fineries such as a wedding dress before hitting the water.
The 2024-25 surf season will open on Saturday, September 28 which is the first day of the NSW school spring vacation.
During the five months from May to September, there will not be any surf club rostered patrols, meaning that beach goers will need to exercise greater responsibility for their own safety and for the safety of any vulnerable people they have with them.
This includes being aware of swimming abilities, understanding the risks associated with winter swimming, and knowing how to recognise and respond to emergencies.
Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving branch life saving director, Nathan de Rooy, has issued a number of suggestions as to how beach swimming safety may be enhanced during the next 150 days by taking extra precautions such as those listed below.
When travelling further southward along the NSW coastline, August surf temperature at Sydney drops to 17 degrees while Tathra on the Far South Coast drops below 14 degrees.
In these waters, there is a risk to unfamiliar people, especially those with a heart condition, high blood pressure, or asthma, due to cold shock response or due to a progressive decrease in swimming efficiency or hypothermia.
When cool water swimming is practiced by experienced people, such as the Forster-Tuncurry Mud Crab and Forster Turtles swimming groups, who are in good health and undertake a regular, graded mode, it can bring health benefits.
Both these groups swim all year round and new members are welcome with details online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.