Surf clubs across the region lower safety flags ending the 2023-24 season

Know the conditions: before heading to the beach, check the weather forecast and be aware of any potential hazards such as strong currents, rip currents, or high waves. Download the Surf Life Saving Australia Beachsafe app onto an iOS or android device. The Beachsafe app includes the location, weather, surf conditions and hazards plus the local facilities for all Australian beaches.

Be visible: swim on a popular beach where passing people can observe you.

Stay within your depth: only swim in areas where you can comfortably touch the bottom and stay within your depth. Avoid going too far from shore, especially if you're not a strong swimmer.

Always swim with a buddy: this way, you can keep an eye on each other and provide assistance if needed.

Learn rip safety: rips are the number one hazard on Australian beaches. If you're caught in a rip current, it's crucial not to panic. Swim parallel to the shore until you're out of the current, then swim back to land.

Be sun smart: although the weather may be cooler, protect yourself from the sun by wearing sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses.

Be aware of tides: keep an eye on the tide schedule and be mindful of changes in water depth as the tide comes in or goes out.

Know your limits: don't push yourself beyond your swimming abilities. If you're not a confident swimmer, it's best to stay in shallow water or enjoy other beach activities.

Emergency preparedness: familiarise yourself with basic first aid and CPR techniques in case of an emergency. Also, make sure to have a fully charged phone with you to call triple 0 for help if needed.

Winter weather: shorter daylight hours make it more challenging for both swimmers and rescuers to be seen and to navigate safely.