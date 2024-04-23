Coast to host Olympic side

MID Coast Football will look to continue their improved form when they tackle fourth placed Newcastle Olympic in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League clash at Taree on Sunday, April 28.
Coast were buoyed by a 2-0 victory over Warners Bay last Sunday, the side's first win of the season.
However, coach Mandi Langlar warned that Olympic would present a tough encounter for the young Mid Coast squad.
Langlar was happy with just about every aspect of the win over Warners Bay.
"We should have scored a couple more goals to be honest,'' she said.
"Lulu McGrath and Luna Birch in the centre back positions were extremely good.
"Warners Bay has an outstanding striker but they kept her very quiet.'
"Our midfielders, Sophie Gallaher and Beth Kauter really took control while Iris Hunter was another one who worked hard.
"For the first time this season we really did control the midfield and that was the difference in keeping a clean sheet.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.