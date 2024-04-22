Last chance for heritage funding

MidCoast is reminding members of the community time is running out to apply for heritage building restoration.
Grants for heritage buildings are jointly funded by MidCoast Council and the NSW Government, mayor, Claire Pontin said.
They typically offer up to $2000, and in exceptional cases grants of up to $5,000 are available, Cr Pontin said.
"Heritage buildings are an important asset to our community, attracting tourists, increasing pride in the community and giving us a sense of who we are and where we've come from," she said.
As part of the application process, eligible property owners must demonstrate their contribution to the project, as the grant cannot make up more than 50 per cent of the total project cost.
The local heritage fund focuses on preserving our region's heritage and creating sympathetic renovations and improvements to our buildings and places.
"This program has supported some wonderful restoration projects over the past five years, and we're excited to announce this funding opportunity for 2024," Cr Pontin said.
Applications for heritage funding close on May 1.
Funding criteria and application forms can be found at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/grants.
