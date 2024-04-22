Great Lakes Advocate
Dolphins tumble to Manning River Ratz

Updated April 22 2024 - 10:22am, first published 10:00am
On a grey and grisly afternoon at Taree Rugby Park, the spectacle in keeping with the elements, the Manning River Ratz maintained their unbeaten start to the southern division of the Mid North Coast rugby premiership with a hard-fought 24-20 win over the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins on Saturday.

