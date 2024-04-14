Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

Call to increase rangers during holiday period

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
April 14 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dheera Smith. Picture Scott Calvin.
Dheera Smith. Picture Scott Calvin.

Dheera Smith is asking for her fellow councillors to consider more rangers and part-time workers for Jimmys, Bennetts, Crowdy Head, Cellito, Sandbar, and Number One near Seal Rocks beaches during the busy Christmas, new year and summer holiday time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.