Express. Empower. Get Loud! Nominate young people for a Youth Award

Team Award - acknowledges a group of young people who have worked well together as a team.

Sports Award - recognises young people who have successfully represented the community in their chosen sport.

Leadership Award - acknowledges young people who display or sustain positive leadership qualities or positions within the community.

Wellbeing and Resilience Award - celebrates young people who have bounced back from tough times to accomplish a positive outcome.

Community Service Award - recognises young people who have volunteered their time to give back to our community.

Entrepreneur Award - acknowledges individuals who have exhibited innovation, motivation, vision and creativity to establish a business venture or new start up business.