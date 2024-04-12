School holidays activities galore on the Mid-Coast

From chilling out at a movie screening, to getting cosy doing craft, MidCoast Council has created a school holiday program with something for kids of all ages.
With Youth Week kicking off in conjunction with the April school holidays MidCoast Council has plenty on offer for all youngsters from toddlers right up to teens and young adults.
MidCoast Council libraries, community and cultural services manager, Alex Mills said the school holidays were a great opportunity for council facilities to engage with children and families.
"We have a diverse program of activities and celebrations happening, and it is extremely important that we are engaging young people across the whole Mid-Coast region," he said.
"Our team has curated a fantastic program of free events during school holidays to support our children and youth in learning and exploring the arts, but also have fun at the same time."
There are 25 activities across the MidCoast Libraries, Manning Regional Art Gallery, and The MEC which kick-off on Monday, April 15, with the last event, a screening of the popular animation movie Migration at Tea Gardens on Friday, April 26.
The array of different Youth Week events, which can be found at www.midcoast/YouthWeek2024
For the comprehensive list of all school holiday activities visit www.midcoast/school-holiday-activities.
