Appeal to locate missing boy - Wingham

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a 15-year-old boy.
Zehke Reynolds was last seen in the Wingham area about 3.30pm yesterday, Wednesday, April 10..
When he was unable to be located or contacted, Zehke was reported missing to officers attached to Manning-Great Lakes Police District, who commenced inquiries to locate him.
Police hold serious concerns his welfare due to his age and having a medical condition.
Zehke is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, thin build, with brown eyes and short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a brown jumper with stars and roses, red basketball shorts, black socks and shoes
Anyone with information in relation to her whereabout is urged to contact Manning/Great Lakes Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
