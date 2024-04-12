Great Lakes Advocate
Taree's Cancer Care Centre one step closer

By Staff Reporters
April 12 2024 - 12:00pm
Planning for the Manning-Great Lakes Cancer Care Centre has taken a leap forward with development application approval received for the project by the Hunter and Central Coast Joint Regional Planning Panel, a function of the NSW Department of Planning.

